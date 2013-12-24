Tribulus Terrestris - The Most Promising Natural Testosterone-Enhancing Supplement in the Market

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Tribulus Terrestris is a natural supplement that boosts testosterone levels in the body and proves to be the most promising natural testosterone-enhancing supplement in the health and wellness market today.



Low testosterone is linked to various medical conditions including obesity, osteoporosis, heart disease, and depression. Therefore, it is very important to maintain sufficient testosterone levels in the body. However, testosterone levels decline with age and other factors such as stress. Consequently, a supplement that helps boost testosterone levels is imperative, making tribulus terrestris the best supplement to addresses this.



The supplement is extracted from a plant, giving it its name. It contains the steroidal saponin protodioscin, which is the primary compound responsible for the supplement’s testosterone-boosting ability. Since the supplement is naturally extracted, it does not have any side effects in contrast with synthetic anabolic steroids, which are known to have physical and psychological side effects.



Because tribulus terrestris elevates testosterone levels, it has various benefits. It boosts libido and can even treat sexual dysfunctions. Additionally, it also benefits athletes by helping them increase their muscle mass and enhance their stamina. It also functions as an energy booster, thus improving an individual’s quality of everyday life.



“Testosterone levels tend to taper off with aging, obesity and stress, but today men are experiencing testosterone decline much earlier in life. This is quite an alarming finding, considering low testosterone has been linked to depression, obesity, osteoporosis, heart disease and even death. . . . The herb tribulus terrestris may help raise levels by reducing the binding of testosterone to sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) without side effects.” – Dr. Natasha Turner, Naturopathic Doctor



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com