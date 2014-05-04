Triburg Center for Learning Offering Flexible and Cost Effective Training Programs for Fashion Professionals

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2014 -- An education wing of the Triburg, Triburg Center for Learning has acquired the status of the leading institute that offers comprehensive, innovative, flexible and cost effective courses in fashion designing and management. The education institute of great repute offers comprehensive education and training to all levels of professionals in the business. Right from novices to the well-established and highly acclaimed professionals, the institute caters to the myriad needs and requirements of aspirants at all levels.



“With an aim to enhance the career prospects of the students aspiring to equip themselves with the nuances of the field, we offer a wide assortment of programs. The programs on offer are high on flexibility and affordability. Speaking of flexibility, we are high on offering a plethora of part time courses to students that are unable to pursue full time academics owing to various constraints. Moreover, we possess the excellent faculty well versed with the nuances of the fashion industry that offers great insight into the subject. Recently, the toppers from NIFT shifted to our institute, which stands as an ample testimony to the quality of education we offer”, a senior official at the Triburg Center for Learning had this to say.



As a part of the teaching methodology, the institute of eminence, enables the students to enhance their professional skills from the practical, application oriented, case based approach. Moreover, the institute has made elaborate arrangements to equip the students with latest innovations in design, fabrics and manufacturing. The institute believes in exposing the students to top global brands and the enticing work that goes into creating high quality fashion.



“What sets us apart from the competition is the fact that our courses are refinement on the vast experience that Triburg has gained over the years. The treasure trove of knowledge and experience accumulated in the past 3 decades, enable us to offer a great insight to our students into the industry. We adopt a highly innovative and maverick approach in our teaching methods. The highly acclaimed hot shots of the fashion industry guide our students through an immersive learning experience. We enable our students to visit leading companies, be in the company of global industry leaders and take lessons from their experience. We encourage them to counter their problems on their own and nurture innovative ideas”, elaborating about the teaching methodology adopted by the institute, the official further added.



Are you looking for global fashion management program? If the answer is in the affirmative, then you should visit the official website of the institute. You can put forward all your queries by calling the company at a toll free number 0124-4859500 or email at the following email address info@triburglearning.com. The company would establish contact with you as soon as possible.



About Triburg Center for Learning

Gurgaon based Triburg Center for Learning over the years has emerged as the most sought after and preferred destination for youngsters aspiring to carve out a niche in the world of fashion designing. It offers quality education and comprehensive training programs that include PG Program in Global Fashion Management, PG Program in Global Fashion Design, Smart Merchant Program, Pattern Making Program along with part time courses like Part Time Program in Global Fashion Management, Part Time Program in Global Fashion Design. Therefore, if you want get access to professional fashion designing courses in Gurgaon, you can contact the folks working here.



Contact details

182, Udyog Vihar Phase I,

Gurgaon-122 016

Phone: 0124-4859500, 011-31900092

Email: info@triburglearning.com

Website: http://www.triburglearning.com/