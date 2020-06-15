Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2020 -- Trichotillomania Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Trichotillomania, a relatively rare condition with estimates ranging from less than 1% to as high as 4% of the US population.

2. There will be 25 million people with Trichotillomania in the United States if even 1% of the US population has the disease.

3. Trichotillomania is more common in females than in males.



Key benefits of the report

1. Trichotillomania market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Trichotillomania epidemiology and Trichotillomania market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Trichotillomania market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Trichotillomania market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Trichotillomania market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Trichotillomania market.



Individuals with trichotillomania do not or rarely seek psychological or psychiatric treatment for their condition. Patients avoid seeking treatment due to social embarrassment.



The evidence base for psychotherapy for trichotillomania is less but hints the use of behavioural therapy. Behavioural therapy for trichotillomania has generally used habit reversal therapy (HRT) and has sometimes included components of acceptance and commitment therapy and dialectical behaviour therapy as well. There are a few controlled studies of behavioural therapy, using HRT alone or with other components, for trichotillomania. In terms of medication options, there are currently no pharmacotherapies that would be universally accepted as first-line treatments for trichotillomania.



Psychotherapy: Habit reversal therapy (HRT) is conducted every week, although higher severity of the disorder may necessitate more frequent sessions. HRT as the first-line psychotherapy treatment for these disorders.



Pharmacotherapy: In terms of medication options, there are currently no pharmacotherapies that would be universally accepted as first-line treatments for trichotillomania.



Commonly used medications are fluoxetine (Prozac), fluvoxamine (Luvox), sertraline (Zoloft), paroxetine (Paxil), clomipramine (Anafranil) valproate (Depakote), lithium carbonate (Lithobid, Eskalith). In terms of glutamate agents, N- acetylcysteine (NAC) has demonstrated benefit in a double-blind placebo-controlled study for trichotillomania using a dose of 1200mg twice a day and giving it approximately nine weeks to work.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Trichotillomania treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

- SXC-2023

And many others



The key players in Trichotillomania market are:

- Promentis Pharmaceuticals

And many others



