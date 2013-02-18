Trick Photography Book Teaches the Top Secret Photography Techniques to Create Epic Artistic Images

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Photo enthusiasts can now further furnish their photography skills and creativity with Evan Sharboneau’s newly launched effective and reliable electronic book, Trick Photography and Special Effects, that has proven to be an ultimate guide of tricks, techniques and ideas towards creating mind-twisting images. The author confidently assures the readers of credible photographic lessons, including a comprehensive guide to beginners photography, guiding them onto taking breathtaking and highly creative special effects shots with just their regular cameras and the marketing of stock and art photographs to sell them for profit.



Trick Photography and Special Effects has already been used by thousands of people around the world who have, experienced worth appreciating results and discovered a handful of simple and easy techniques that have successfully transformed the ways they use and view their cameras. This amazing guide will further enable a person to break through the ranks of “ordinary” photographers by professionally being able to take amazing and artistic images without buying or having a highly expensive camera or a visual arts degree respectively. The author also reveals his hardcore, best kept secrets for taking magnificent photos that according to him have to be seen to be believed. The book comprehensively teaches the use of laser pens, flashlights and other household items to get spectacular visual effects, the shooting and editing of amazing 360 degrees panoramic shots, the secret behind stitching multiple light paintings together to create pseudo digital art, the use of Adobe Photoshop and a whole range of other reliable techniques that will turn an individual’s dream to become a good photographer into reality.



The course is organized into three parts, Light Painting and Long Exposures, Trick Photography and Special Effects, and Photoshop Projects. Out of the three courses, the part three exclusively deals with lessons and techniques on using Adobe Photoshop while the other two parts focus on essential tips relating to trick photography.



A customer, Refugee P from Brisbane Australia shares his experience as,



“Amazingly helpful, every detail from beginning to end was a wonderful insight into this art. Its laid out in a way where its eases you into light photography without bombarding you with complicated terms and processes, having said that you can always look at the techniques in detail if you wish. Thanks for shedding some light into my lens!”



Trick Photography and Special Effects contains 295 pages of instruction, 9 hours online video tutorials on various photographic lessons, and over 300 creative photographs created by some of the most talented photographic artists around the world. This will allow people to become an accomplished photographer in less than a month, taking pictures that blow everybody away. The customers are also backed up with Evan’s 100% money back guarantee. If for any reason they are not satisfied with the results they can email him for a refund.



For more information, interested folks may visit the official website.



