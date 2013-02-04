Trick Photography & Special Effects 2nd Edition - Trick Photography Guide Now Available at a Low Price

Bucharest, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Trick Photography & Special Effects 2nd Edition, an e-book by Evan Sharboneau, now offers photographers the chance to add special effects to their photos without expensive classes or equipment. Included in the book are 295 pages of instruction, 9 hours of video tutorials, and hundreds of examples of creative photographs. Trick Photography is intended for anyone who doesn’t have the time or money to invest in courses and months or years of training.



The book features a three-part course. Parts include Light Painting and Long Exposures, Trick Photography and Special Effects, and Photoshop Projects. The first two parts do not even require Photoshop to master. In fact, the book goes on to mention cheaper alternatives that do the same tricks.



Bonus titles are also included in the package, at no extra cost. These are Core Photography Fundamentals, Filters for Lenses and Plug-Ins for Photoshop, Introduction to External Flash, and How to Make Money with Photography.



With all of these resources, the instruction included provides an understanding of how to use every setting on a camera to create one of numerous special effects. Readers will gain insight on how to use aperture, depth of field, shutter speed, white balance, and more. The proper use of flashes to attain the right lighting, advice and recommendations on filters and Photoshop plug-ins, and ways to successfully market photographs are all included in one low price.



Effects such as capturing star trails, adding perspective tricks, creating light paintings, and creating 360 degree panoramic shots are explained in detail. With Trick Photography, anyone can also learn how to capture infrared light by tweaking ordinary camera settings. The e-book explains how to do these special effects and much, much more.



