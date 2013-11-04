Tricked Into Sickness: Powerful New Book Teaches Christians to Achieve Perfect Health Through Harnessing Supernatural Power

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- While millions die each year from strokes and heart attacks, author Lola Hardaway was able to resist both through the power of her words and halt their deadly progression on the spot. After her commitment to faith literally saved her life, Hardaway is now teaching others to do the same through her compelling new book.



‘Tricked Into Sickness’ helps Christians realize that attacks are not illnesses, but the result of disempowerment that can easily be fixed.



Synopsis:



Christians, like soldiers, must always be ready for the enemy’s attack. The voice in this book is mine because I was attacked by both a stroke spirit and a heart attack spirit, and in both cases, I was able to resist these attacks right on the spot! Tricked Into Sickness was named long before the words were written on these pages. Years ago, I saw where folks were taught to pamper the body when God told us to treat the body rough. I saw where medications were inhibiting wellness when God told us to eat the herbs and fruits for food, and I saw how Christians were putting their trust in man rather than in God. Defeating spirits of infirmity is a process, and I have written Tricked Into Sickness with such simplicity that it will become easy for you to follow this process in preparation for complete success. Tricked Into Sickness is a “how to” book, teaching you how to train your mind to dictate perfect health to your body. It also teaches you how to reverse most any sicknesses which may tend to linger in your body. Moreover, most of we Christians fail because we either have not been taught our true identity, or we become so overwhelmed by the magnitude of the greatness we have inherited, it becomes too enormous for us to believe and accept. Understanding your true identity as a Christian pre-empts all else if you are to enjoy the benefits of your inheritance, and walking in divine health is one of those benefits.



Tricked Into Sickness also exposes the subtle ways that satan* uses us to forfeit our authority as believers, and it reveals how the devil uses those in authority to help promote sickness. It proceeds to teach how to recognize these subtle tactics and how to conform to God’s healing principles as outlined in scripture. Once you have read this book, you will know, understand and accept the truth of who you are, what you have inherited as a child of God, and how prevailing God has created you to become. I can’t wait to hear your story about how you released God’s supernatural power into your life and won!



As the author explains, health and longevity requires every individual to return to God’s word.



“My book forces Christians to mature, experience and then enjoy the supernatural power already lying dormant within ourselves. Throughout the Bible, God has told us that He has taken sickness away from us yet many of we Christians are ill because we have not been made aware of our identity and our position as members of the Body of Christ,” says Hardaway, a veteran broadcaster and healthcare professional.



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews. For example, James H Washington comments, “Reading this book has brought me closer to God. Learning how Satan works with our thoughts to keep us unhealthy. She, or as the Spirit leads her, has taught me to speak what the word says and not what the world has taught us. Thank you for your devotion to the Lord Jesus Christ, may He continue to bless you and use you.”



WillieThompson of Jacksonville writes, “This book, Tricked Into Sickness, is a must read. Ms. Hardaway, when I met you in your health food store I knew that you were a God-sent woman of God. God chose you to write this book to help all people to avoid the traps of sickness, for example, cancer and strokes. This book was brilliantly written. This book should be required to be read in churches and in medical and nursing schools. God bless and keep you. Continue to speak the truth. Your book has opened my eyes. Keep on telling the truth.”



Chareese Georgia was equally as impressed, adding, “I am still shocked from the information shared in this book. It is definitely a ‘Must Read’.”



‘Tricked Into Sickness’, published by Here’s To Your health, is available now: http://amzn.to/1a9NvsW.



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://trickedintosickness.net.



About Lola Hardaway

Meet this multi-talented, vibrant but compassionate woman of God who is a prolific Bible teacher and operates in the gifts of healing and miracles. Lola is a veteran radio hostess who has a zero level of tolerance for compromising God’s Word. She ministers truths and revelation which have not heretofore been revealed. Lola has appeared on many television shows promoting grace and wellness.



Lola was a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator for the State of Illinois for over 25 years. In addition, Lola is the founder of Success Builders, Incorporated, a community outreach focusing on restoring wayward children and changing lives through the power of love, education and Godly principles. One of the primary targets for Success Builders is helping to rehabilitate children affected by drug abuse.