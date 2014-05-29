Trieck Announces the Launch of Their Official Website

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Trieck, a Florida, USA based company today announced the launch of their official website - http://trieck.com/ for customers across the globe. The site is a platform that allows the users to view, compare and purchase electronic products at most cost effective prices. Consumers can find wide variety of products including kitchen appliances, computers, mobile phones, laptops, televisions, cameras and LED’s among others from the platform. The company is also offering a 30 days money back guarantee to the customers.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch our new website - http://trieck.com for customers all over the world. Users will get quality electronic product at most reasonable prices from the platform. Our website contains products of well established brands such as Dell, Samsung, Apple, Sony, Canon and Acer to name of a few.” When asked about the discount offers, he said, “Yes our platform is presenting number of discount offers and free shipping on all electronic products. We would continue to offer more deals to our customers in future as well.”



The business also supplies products for beauty and personal care as well as for mothers and babies. Customers can compare the prices of products from different brand and purchase one that is apt as per their needs, preferences and budget.



The website also aids the patrons in purchasing the products by providing them a shopping guide. It also presents very efficient customer support to the shoppers. The focus of the company is to ensure customers satisfaction. The business offers free shipping on all products for the customers residing in diverse areas of the world. The company is planning to add new and quality products in their catalogue in the times to come as well.



About Trieck

Trieck is a new online store that provides quality electronic products for the customers worldwide. The company is based in Florida, USA and offers wide range of electronic products from a number of different brands.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Elider Desir

Contact Number: 305-519-0949

Email-id: support@trieck.com

Website: http://trieck.com/

Address: Trieck Enterprise Inc. 2637 E Atlantic Blvd #29375, Pompano Beach,

FL 33062, US