Tried and Tested Techniques for Optimized QuickBooks Data Files

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- QuickBooks files require sufficient storage space and processing power in order to run smoothly.



What would be considered ideal RAM space would be the size of the QuickBooks files multiplied by the number of users. When using virtual memory for QuickBooks Desktop, ensure that the virtual machine is running on an internal hard drive. Experts recommend not storing QuickBooks files in an external hard drive or servers running a RAID (Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disks) as they are known to have negatively impacted performance.



A large company file is one of the main reasons for less than optimal performance. "A company file should be limited to 100 MB. The Condensation Data utility can also be used for compressing the file. This will, however, delete all transactions, "E-Tech's John Rocha said.



Other ways to tackle the issue of large files is to check network settings. With a networked computer, it is necessary to ensure that each user has a minimum of 0.5 GB of addressable RAM. With non-dedicated servers, the application should be installed on the workstation with the maximum RAM space.



Optimizing QuickBooks files larger than 500MB every 6 to 12 months will ensure files run ideally. The optimize operation will copy all data into a new data file, remove unwanted temporary data, and audit trail data to bring down file size by 25 to 40 percent. This will improve the performance and stability of the data file.



E-Tech's File Optimization service reduces the file size of your data file by cleaning out temporary and garbage data, and re-indexing the data file.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Optimization Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-optimization-service/.



