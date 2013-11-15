Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Trigeminal Neuralgia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 market report to its offering

Trigeminal neuralgia, also called tic douloureux, is a chronic nerve disorder characterized by severe facial nerve. The condition is more common in women compared with men and most commonly affects people ages 50 years and older. Globally the diagnosed incidence of trigeminal neuralgia varies between 4.3 cases per 100,000 person-years in Rochester, Minnesota, US, and approximately 28.9 cases per 100,000 person-years in the Netherlands. The total lifetime prevalence of trigeminal neuralgia in people ages 18–65 years ranged from 0.1% in Norway to 0.3% in Germany. Though the condition is not life-threatening, the pain associated can be debilitating, causing significant loss of quality of life and a decrease in activity levels.



The publisher epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed incident cases of trigeminal neuralgia in the 7MM will grow at 16.70% over the next decade, from 98,804 cases in 2012 to 115,275 cases in 2022. Comparably, The publisher’s epidemiological analysis forecasts that the total prevalent cases of trigeminal neuralgia in the 7MM will grow at 15.0% over the next decade, from the estimated 842,086 cases in 2012 to 968,360 cases in 2022.



This increase in the number of incident and prevalent cases of trigeminal neuralgia in the 7MM can be attributed to changing population demographics in the respective markets rather than an actual forecast increase in the incidence and prevalence of trigeminal neuralgia.



Scope



The trigeminal neuralgia EpiCast Report and EpiCast Model provides an overview of the risk factors and the global and historical trends for trigeminal neuralgia in the seven major markets (7MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan). In addition, the report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast (2012–2022) of diagnosed incident cases and total prevalent cases of trigeminal neuralgia segmented by age (ages 50–85+ years) and sex in these markets.



The trigeminal neuralgia epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.



The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



The EpiCast Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



Reasons To Buy



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global trigeminal neuralgia market.



Quantify patient populations in the global trigeminal neuralgia market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.



Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for trigeminal neuralgia therapeutics in each of the markets covered.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146333/trigeminal-neuralgia-epidemiology-forecast-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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