TriLASTIN Coupons for the Popular Stretch Mark Cream Now Available on New Site TrilastinCoupons.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- TrilastinCoupons.com announces the launch of its new site highlighting the latest TriLASTIN coupons and discounts on the popular stretch mark cream. Featuring coupons, promo codes, the latest product information and news, TrilastinCoupons.com provides a resource for discounts on this highly sought after product.



TriLASTIN-SR is an advanced stretch mark treatment complex created by EC Research that was developed to reduce the look of stretch marks in as little as three weeks. It is effective on all skin tones, on old and new stretch marks, and also treats the discoloration associated with the scarring. It has become extremely popular since its appearance on the Tyra Banks show as a revolutionary new way to treat stubborn stretch marks.



"EC Research has spent years formulating and designing TriLASTIN stretch mark cream," says an article on the TrilastinCoupons.com website. Since it has been advertised on the Tyra Banks show, there has been a massive upturn in interest regarding the product. Women across the country are looking for ways in which to get their hands on a product that can stimulate their skin texture back to the way it once was and empower them to have an active and happy social life as a result."



TrilastinCoupons.com was created as a TriLASTIN coupon code portal for the latest information about purchasing EC Research's products at a discount. The site features the latest promo codes to use for free shipping, product discounts and recommendations to save even further by purchasing in bulk. It is important to note that TrilastinCoupons.com is not owned or operated by EC Research.



The site was created by avid coupon shoppers with a nose for a deal who wanted to share their love of a sale with other online shoppers looking for the products they love. For those who are considering trying TriLASTIN-SR, TrilastinCoupons.com allows shoppers to find a deal on this popular family of products.



About TrilastinCoupons.com

TrilastinCoupons.com provides promotional discounts and coupons for popular skincare products from EC Research. It aims to appeal to the coupon and discount-seekers and the growing number of savvy online shoppers eager to find the best price for all their purchases. For more information, visit http://www.trilastincoupons.com.