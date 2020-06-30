"Trillion Positive Relationships" with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the show "Trillion Positive Relationships" interview with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore and guest Sean Callagy as they discuss the Unblinded Formula.



Your Ambassador of JOY Barry Shore brings You Sean Callagy. Sean Callagy is the founder of the Unblinded Formula, containing hundreds of hours of content all based on human influence. This helps empower and co-create results that can fulfill dreams through a breakthrough technology. Barry and Sean also spend time discussing what the power of going from "Hello" to "Yes" is in terms of success. Join us for this information packed episode of how to put energy back into your life so that you can reach your goals.



About Sean Callagy

Sean Callagy is one of America's best trial attorneys, as well as an entrepreneur, national speaker, and philanthropist. He has spent two decades working on mastering peak performance in order for him to give back. Callagy is one of only two attorneys nationwide who have won two top 100 National Jury Verdicts between the years 2014-2016. He lives with a genetic disease which has caused his vision to steadily go out since the young age of fifteen. He is legally blind.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore is the Ambassador of Joy. His Mission is to transform the world through JOY. His

forthcoming book: STRESS KILLS......JOY Heals reveals 11 Strategies for LIVING in JOY,

daily. These are available for FREE at www.barryshore.com

He is also a successful serial entrepreneur with 2 exits and 3 issued patents.

In September 2004 Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to

regain mobility pushed him to Go MAD (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to

teach people to LIVE in JOY, daily. No matter the situation. To that end www.BarryShore.com

and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born.



Further he attracted the talent to build systems that enable people to GIVE money to their

favorite Cause and Oprah wrote about this in her Magazine. The goal is giving one billion dollars

by making every day giving effortless and meaningful.

He also Founded the KEEP SMILING Movement which has distributed MILLIONS of KEEP

SMILING Cards for free.



His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and

has over One Million Downloads in its first year.

In the process of recovering from full paralysis Barry has become an avid swimmer and he

swims 2 miles/day 6X/week and has accumulated more than 7,503 miles over 12 years.



