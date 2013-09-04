Trilogiq USA and Seegrid Partnership Featured in Forkliftaction.com

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- In a recent issue of Forkliftaction.com, the Trilogiq USA’s and Seegrid partnership is highlighted as an industry model. The partners often collaborate to meet customer’s material handling needs. According to the article, “Lean manufacturing systems integrator Trilogiq USA Corp is addressing a customer’s materials handling requirements, but the firm does not always rely on forklifts for the answer.”



"Trilogiq USA’s primary solution developments for materials handling are geared towards facilities and applications that are either forklift-free or using minimal forklift transport inside the facility," says Luman Temby, Trilogiq USA director of operations.



With most of their roots in the automotive industry, "Our customers are most frequently using tuggers for materials delivery and increasingly implementing automatic guided carts (AGCs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and industrial robots", Temby noted. Temby says "touchless transfer" is the most-requested new method for applications using AGCs, AGVs or robots as the delivery methods.



Temby further explained, "Working with those companies has built our trust in their capabilities and service while illustrating how we can provide the best full-service solution to our customers. Continuous improvement is the central theme to our solution-based approach. Our customers apply this not only to their current situation but as learning to create their desired future state."



Recently, Seegrid recognized Trilogiq USA with the robotic industrial truck maker’s first-ever partner achievement award. The Seegrid-Trilogiq USA partnership was established in January. "Trilogiq's commitment and execution to selling Seegrid flexible AGV robotic industrial trucks is why they are receiving this award," noted John Hayes, Seegrid vice president for US sales and marketing.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. The company, based in Livonia, Michigan, developed new methods and new applications. Years of growth in capabilities, geographic reach, and comprehensive one-stop-shopping solutions have created a wider scope and value proposition for Trilogiq USA’s customers. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



Trilogiq USA is hosting the 2nd Annual Solution Expo



On Thursday, October 10, 2013 Trilogiq USA is hosting the 2nd Annual Solution Expo which will include demonstrations of Automated Guided Carts, Designing Solutions with SketchUp, CNC machines, and a Seegrid Robot demonstration. Lunch will be served at this special event, however registration is limited and immediate reservations can be made at http://info.trilogiqusa.com/register-today-to-attend-trilogiqs-solution-expo--open-house.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

PR@trilogiqusa.com

Marketing Coordinator

734.464.7430