Trilogiq USA and Seegrid Strengthened Partnership to Meet Demand in Ergonomic Material Handling Solutions

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Seegrid is a leader in developing innovative industrial automatic guided vehicles. Their product line of robotic pallet jacks, tuggers, and fork lifts are perfectly suited to support any company looking to take their logistics and material handling operations to the next level. Trilogiq USA, pioneer adapting material handling solutions recently developed a relationship to ways to for look ways to provide best practice and lean solutions for clients’ of both organizations.



Trilogiq USA introduced a new integrated production system called GRAPHIT®. The new product line includes VeryGrip, MonoBlok, InstantMatch, and SoftAdjust. The completely reusable tubes and ease of assembly meets the market demand for Ergonomic material handling solutions.



To access the GRAPHIT Guide, go to: http://cta-redirect.hubspot.com/cta/redirect/158144/f98e9d2f-7592-441d-8176-f9261d80afcd.



GRAPHIT is a tubular system which does away with the need for drilling or tapping used with steel systems. GRAPHIT is the first fully reusable system, leaving no physical trace or mark, either on the joint or tube when it is disassembled.



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the company specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions.



Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA; on Facebook @ TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Tim Floyd

National Sales Director

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430