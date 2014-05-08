Trilogiq USA and Topper Partner Best Material Handling Solutions to Customers

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Trilogiq USA has established a network of partner companies that allow them to provide the best material handling solutions to customers. One of Trilogiq USA’s partner companies is Topper Industrial; well-known for design and quality the company produces rugged, industrial material handling equipment. The combination of Topper, Inc. and Trilogiq products and services has enabled many companies to implement lean logistics and fork lift free initiatives.



The quality and capabilities of partner companies allows Trilogiq to take the project management and communication burden off the customers, freeing industrial leaders to handle more critical tasks.



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the company specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects.



Trilogiq USA’s Luman Temby, Director of Operations, recently introduced a new integrated production system called GRAPHIT. The new product line includes VeryGrip, MonoBlok, InstantMatch, and SoftAdjust. The completely reusable tubes and ease of assembly meets the market demand for Ergonomic material handling solutions. GRAPHIT is a tubular system which does away with the need for drilling or tapping used with steel systems. GRAPHIT is the first fully reusable system, leaving no physical trace or mark, either on the joint or tube when it is disassembled. To access the GRAPHIT Guide, go to: http://cta-redirect.hubspot.com/cta/redirect/158144/f98e9d2f-7592-441d-8176-f9261d80afcd.



Trilogiq USA will exhibit at THE BIG M Conference at booth #225. THE BIG M Conference is June 9-12 at the Cobo Center Detroit, Michigan.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA; on Facebook @ TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Tim Floyd

National Sales Director

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430