Trilogiq USA Announces Michigan Automation and Material Handling Expo

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Trilogiq USA announced the Second Annual Material Handling Solution Expo to be held on October 10th for manufacturing leaders. The focus will be to learn how distribution centers can become more effective. The company, based in Livonia, Michigan, develops new methods and applications for manufacturing companies. Years of growth in capabilities, geographic reach, and comprehensive one-stop-shopping solutions have created a wide scope and value proposition for Trilogiq USA’s customers.



Trilogiq USA is hosting Seegrid at this important conference, which will also include demonstrations of Seegrid’s flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) as well as Trilogiq USA’s Automated Guided Carts, Designing Solutions with SketchUp, and CNC machine solutions.



Lunch will be served at this special event, however registration is limited and immediate reservations must be made at: http://info.trilogiqusa.com/register-today-to-attend-trilogiqs-solution-expo--open-house



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



Recently Trilogiq USA was awarded the first-ever Partner Achievement Award from Seegrid, the maker of robotic industrial trucks also known as flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry.



Other strategic partners include Jervis B Webb; Trilogiq USA is a value added reseller (VAR) for Webb's Smart Cart automatic guided cart (AGC) product line, with the capability to design and fully integrate AGC systems. Another partner, Topper, designs quality industrial material handling equipment well known in the manufacturing sector. The combination of Topper and Trilogiq products and services enables many companies to implement lean logistics and fork lift free initiatives.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

PR@trilogiqusa.com

Marketing Coordinator

734.464.7430