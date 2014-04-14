Trilogiq USA Announces New Hire Andrew Kunkel with Strong North American Growth

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Trilogiq USA, a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions, is experiencing dynamic growth as demand increases in the holistic material handing industry. The company Director of Operations, Luman Temby, announced the hiring of Andrew Kunkel, Project Manager.



Temby explained, “Trilogiq USA’s growth is due in great part to the experts that comprise the management team. We value the contribution of Andrew Kunkel, Project Manager with experience in process development, mechanical design, and automation. Kunkel has truly embraced the culture and principles of project management, and is engaged with his customers to meet the Trilogiq USA objective of exceeding customer expectations.”



Kunkel shared his excitement about joining the Trilogiq USA team, “During my second interview, I immediately knew that Trilogiq was different from other companies. Others claimed to have a ‘strong family’ or ‘team oriented’ environment. But during the interview process, I could tell that Trilogiq USA had these attributes and it was genuine. This was so inspiring to me to have the opportunity to become a part of the team and know that my efforts would be appreciated.”



Kunkel’s past experience with over 20 years as a mechanical designer and a project manager in the automotive industry has given him a variety of manufacturing experiences. Kunkel has spent time with high precision special machines, considerable time with body welding and, extensive material handling projects. He was the primary project manager at a former employer for material handling projects at Ford.



Trilogiq USA will be exhibiting at THE BIG M Conference June 9-12 at the Cobo Center Detroit, MI. Trilogiq USA will be at Booth #225. Trilogiq USA will be exhibiting a new integrated production system called GRAPHIT. THE BIG M is devoted to answering the big questions about the future of manufacturing. It is also focused on the entire manufacturing process – from design to production to quality to sustainability, and much more.



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the company specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions.



Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA; on Facebook @ TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Tim Floyd

National Sales Director

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430