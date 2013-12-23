Trilogiq USA Asserts Lean Supermarket Creates FIFO Storage Area to Identify Inventory Levels

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Just a short time ago it seems like all that was needed to be successful as a manufacturer was to create a great product that filled a market need, at a fair price. Sarah Cunningham, Marketing Coordinator at Trilogiq USA explained on the company’s blog the business of manufacturing is about timing, “Today's successful manufactures depend on flexibility and innovation. Business leaders need to streamline operational costs and be able to make product conversions easily and quickly. Manufacturers have saved their businesses by fully embracing the flexibility that lean manufacturing concepts such as supermarkets provide.”



According to Cunningham, “The lean supermarket is essentially creating a FIFO storage area which easily presents needed materials and visually identifies inventory levels. A manufacturing supermarket is based on the same concept of retail supermarkets. In both cases, you look at what you have on-hand, and when you reach a predetermined level of inventory, you restock. The flexibility provided by supermarkets is that you can easily adjust what inventory is kept in the supermarkets based on your production line needs. Also, they can grow as you need them by creating mobile supermarkets. These mobile supermarkets allow you to move them as the production site develops.”



Cunningham explained the advantages of supermarkets:



-Reduced ‘muda’ or waste caused by waiting

-Supermarkets can be mobile allowing them to be moved as the added value production site develops

-Transporting lighter loads allow for fewer forklifts

-Reduced capital investment

-Promotion of workstation productivity

-Lighter loads mean better ergonomics

-Flexibility of components such as bulky, small parts or even fragile pieces can be stored in supermarkets with little extra customization

-Promotes creativity and Kaizen



To read the entire blog, go to: http://info.trilogiqusa.com/materiahandlingsolutionsblog/bid/327709/Lean-Supermarkets-creating-Manufacturing-Success.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the company specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects.

Trilogiq USA (www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions.

Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430