Trilogiq USA Bestowed First Seegrid Partner Achievement Award

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Trilogiq USA recently received the first-ever Seegrid Partner Achievement Award at the national headquarters of Trilogiq USA in Livonia, Michigan. The Seegrid-Trilogiq partnership is a model in the industry.



Luman Temby, Director of Operations for Trilogiq USA accepted the award, humbly noting, “I am proud to accept the Seegrid Partner Achievement Award on behalf of the Trilogiq USA team. Both of our companies share a commitment to superior customer support and value creation, and connecting Seegrid’s world-class technology with Trilogiq USA’s sales presence and material handling solution development has generated outstanding results for our customers. We look forward to our continued mutual success.”



Jason Bullard, Trilogiq Sales Engineer, added, “Being a full service provider, Trilogiq USA has the very best business partners to help our customers with material handling needs. Seegrid is one of those partners. From their professionalism and support on this project they have shown they are dedicated to making sure the customers’ needs are heard, understood, and exceeded. I am pleased to accept this award on behalf of Trilogiq USA and look forward to future projects having Seegrid as a partner.”



John Hayes, Seegrid’s Vice President for US Sales and Marketing commented, "Seegrid is proud to present Trilogiq USA with the Seegrid Partner Achievement Award. Trilogiq's commitment and execution to selling Seegrid flexible AGVs, robotic industrial trucks is why they are receiving this award. The Seegrid-Trilogiq partnership is powerful and this strategic partnership will continue to positively impact manufacturing and distribution facilities with risk-free automated guided vehicles."



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. The company, based in Livonia, Michigan, developed new methods and new applications. Years of growth in capabilities, geographic reach, and comprehensive one-stop-shopping solutions have created a wider scope and value proposition for Trilogiq USA’s customers. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions.



On Thursday, October 10, 2013, Trilogiq USA is hosting the 2nd Annual Solution Expo which will include a demonstration of the Seegrid Robotic industrial truck (aka flexible AGV). Space is limited; immediate reservations can be made at http://info.trilogiqusa.com/register-today-to-attend-trilogiqs-solution-expo--open-house.



Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

PR@trilogiqusa.com

Marketing Coordinator

734.464.7430