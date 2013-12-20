Trilogiq USA Discussed Muda and the Seven Most Common Production Wastes in Manufacturing

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- In the manufacturing process, most have heard the term "muda.” Manufacturers know that it means "waste.” Sarah Cunningham, Marketing Coordinator for Trilogiq USA reports on the top seven muda-producing actions in the current company blog. Cunningham noted the first waste production, “Muda is caused by inappropriate processing. Using small front-picked containers reduces the length of line, saving on general expenditure, reducing flow costs and saving time.”



Cunningham explained the second production muda which is caused by defects. More defects produced higher profitability loss. Defects cost not only material costs it also costs time. There is the cost of disposing of defective products. Eliminating mudas means not producing them in the first place. It is easier to not make a mistake if the manufacturer creates an ergonomic environment in which components and tools are all in correct places and within immediate reach of production operations. This reduces the likelihood of impact, dropped equipment, and bad workmanship.



The other production wastes Cunningham wrote about includes those caused by unnecessary movement, unnecessary stock, those caused by waiting, transportation, and those caused by overproduction.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://info.trilogiqusa.com/materiahandlingsolutionsblog/bid/328170/Stop-Wasting-Your-Profits-7-Most-Common-Production-Mudas.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the company specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions.



Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430