Trilogiq USA Discusses Benefits of Flexible AGVs Profiled in AZoRobotics.com

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- AZoRobotics.com recently featured an interview with Trilogiq USA’s Marketing Coordinator, Sarah Cunningham with Amanda Merrell, Seegrid’s Marketing Director. According to Cunningham, “The biggest challenges that automotive companies are experiencing is labor costs. Automation can alleviate these challenges. Manually driven fork trucks and/or tuggers are primarily non-value-added activities for personnel that can be better supported with AGVs. There is also a space savings. AGVs can work with greater accuracy within a confined space to support automatic tote transfer and other tolerance sensitive "cart to flow" related activities. Lastly, there is improved safety. AGVs are proven to reduce the potential for injuries and support a safer environment.”



Cunningham discussed the 5 biggest benefits flexible AGVs provide to the automotive industry with Merrell. They include:



- More accurate inventory planning within each station is assisted by implementing dedicated routes

- The reliability of an AGV will support accurate planning and reduce bottlenecks throughout the production process.

- Ability to adapt more complex line-side delivery solutions

- AGV delivery options offer the flexibility required for continuous improvement within each process.

- Provide a safer and more predictable work environment.



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About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



Recently Trilogiq USA was awarded the first-ever Partner Achievement Award from Seegrid, the maker of robotic industrial trucks also known as flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry.



Other strategic partners include Jervis B Webb; Trilogiq USA is a value added reseller (VAR) for Webb's Smart Cart automatic guided cart (AGC) product line, with the capability to design and fully integrate AGC systems.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430