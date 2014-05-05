Trilogiq USA Exhibiting at the BIG M Conference as Manufacturing Initiatives Expand

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker met with the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) Steering Committee 2.0 and the Manufacturing Council recently to discuss issues affecting the health of America’s manufacturing industry, including progress on the National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI).



Aligning with SME’s key advanced manufacturing event, THE BIG M, the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership 2.0 National Meeting is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. on June 9 at Cobo Center in Detroit.



Trilogiq USA, a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions, is experiencing dynamic growth as demand increases in the holistic material handing industry across the United States. Trilogiq USA is participating at THE BIG M as key leaders from Prizker, AMP 2.0, and NNMI make progress toward accelerating manufacturing opportunities in the US. Trilogiq USA will exhibit at THE BIG M Conference at booth #225.



AMP 2.0 is a national effort initiated by the White House to secure U.S. leadership in emerging technologies, which will create high-quality manufacturing jobs and enhance America’s global competitiveness. This meeting will be co-hosted by SME, the University of Michigan and Northrop Grumman.



About THE BIG M

SME's THE BIG M initiative is years in the making ? designed to convene manufacturers around industry's most vital issues and leverage the power of industry leaders to collaborate and address them. This event demonstrates that manufacturing professionals and companies can shape the future by creating a strong path forward together, connecting people with technology and expertise, affirming the importance of manufacturing, speaking in a unified voice to policymakers, and proving that manufacturing is a knowledge industry where creativity is sought and valued.



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the company specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA; on Facebook @ TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Tim Floyd

National Sales Director

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430