Trilogiq USA GRAPHIT Introduces Innovative MonoBlok at the BIG M Conference

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Trilogiq USA’s GRAPHIT will be introduced MonoBlok at THE BIG M Conference. MonoBlok is ideal for closing and sealing. Luman Temby, Director of Operations for Trilogiq USA, noted, “MonoBlok is an important feature for any area where equipment is exposed to the elements: water, dirt, cleaning solutions, or grime.” MonoBlok will keep out these elements and maintain the integrity of the system, even in the harshest of conditions.



The completely reusable tubes and ease of assembly meets the market demand for Ergonomic material handling solutions. To access the GRAPHIT Guide, go to: http://cta-redirect.hubspot.com/cta/redirect/158144/f98e9d2f-7592-441d-8176-f9261d80afcd.



GRAPHIT is a tubular system which does away with the need for drilling or tapping used with steel systems. GRAPHIT is the first fully reusable system, leaving no physical trace or mark, either on the joint or tube when it is disassembled. Luman Temby, Director of Operations for Trilogiq USA, noted, “The results are amazing. The exceptionally powerful grip is easy to adjust and does not damage the tube.”



Trilogiq USA will be exhibiting at THE BIG M Conference June 9-12 at the Cobo Center Detroit, MI. Trilogiq USA will be at Booth #225. THE BIG M is devoted to answering the big questions about the future of manufacturing. It is also focused on the entire manufacturing process – from design to production to quality to sustainability, and much more.



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the company specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA; on Facebook @ TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Tim Floyd

National Sales Director

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430