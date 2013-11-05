Trilogiq USA Grows with Fabricated Structure and Packaging Expert Jason Bullard

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Trilogiq USA’s growth is due in great part to the experts that comprise the sales engineering team. The company’s National Sales Director and Material Handling Specialist, Randy Blaylock, acknowledged the valuable contribution of Jason Bullard, Sales Engineer with expertise in fabricated structure and packaging. Blaylock noted, “Bullard brings to the Trilogiq team a wealth of fabricated structure and packaging expertise. His ability to provide support for our custom engineered solutions in these areas is a substantial benefit for his customers and the Trilogiq team.”



Prior to joining Trilogiq USA, Bullard worked at Advanta Industries where he was the plant manager for a year before starting a dunnage division as the business manager. Bullard ran the entire division performing all engineering, sales, and managed manufacturing. He has also worked at Ace Paper where he worked as a detailer and engineer developing expendable packaging mainly for export of automotive parts to Graz Austria.



Bullard reflected, “Throughout my professional career I have been mainly focused on over the road material handling solutions for the automotive industry. Since coming to Trilogiq USA I have been able to experience a different form of material handling mainly focused on in-plant material handling through many different industries, appliance, aerospace, and commercial truck.”



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While their specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects. All of these services are available throughout North America.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions.



Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430