Trilogiq USA Holistic Materials Handling Understands Unique Needs of Aerospace Industry

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- The aerospace industry covers a diverse array of processes and production scenarios, but the fact that unites them all is the necessity to deliver 100% quality in very restrictive tolerances from every operation. Trilogiq USA’s holistic material handling approach addresses the needs that are unique to the aerospace industry. The company ensures that the material handling requirements driven into the parts is maintained from raw materials through to installation and the full usage lifetime. Whether the segment is defense or commercial, MRO or high volume hardware production, quality must be considered first.



Trilogiq USA understands maintaining complete quality while controlling production costs is forcing aerospace manufacturing operations to re-emphasize their focus on production process improvement. When these processes often involve low volume runs of high precision and high volume parts, innovative material handling solutions that deliver flexibility are in high demand.



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While their specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects. All of these services are available throughout North America.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430