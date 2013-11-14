Trilogiq USA Honored with Daifuku Webb Vendor Award Due to Increased Sales

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Trilogiq USA was honored to accept the Daifuku Webb Vendor Award based on revenue for SmartCart sales. Trilogiq USA and Trilogiq Mexico also each received awards for innovative SmartCart product installation and service. The ceremony took place at the First SmarCart Value Added Resellers Meeting.



Mark Temby, Director of Trilogiq North America commented, “The target of implementation of the Daifuku Webb Smart Carts within customer’s facilities is for them to make additional revenue through production improvements. The Trilogiq North American group takes pride in the fact that installations of the Smart Carts at customer sites met that objective.”



“As the spokesperson for our North America group of Trilogiq we appreciate our partnership with Daifuku Webb and this recognition of our efforts with the receipt of the Smart Cart Value Added Reseller award. This award recognizes the efforts of our direct customers and the culmination of efforts of our Trilogiq Mexico and USA teams. On behalf of our customers and the efforts of our team we accept this award enthusiastically,” noted Temby.



Daifuku Webb Holding Company, a subsidiary of Daifuku Co. Ltd., is a leading developer of innovative material handling technology such as Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), conveyors, baggage handling systems, bulk handling systems, and cleanroom systems. It consists of Daifuku America Corporation, Jervis B. Webb Company, and Logan Teleflex, Inc.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430