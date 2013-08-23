Trilogiq USA Identified Automotive Industry as Low Cost Automation Concepts

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Trilogiq USA looked at what is driving the automotive manufacturing industry to automate its material handling processes. Tim Floyd, National Sales Director for Trilogiq USA commented, “Low cost automation is now a “best practice,” making what was once only an option for large companies with the budget to purchase sophisticated capital equipment, available to smaller manufacturers that face the challenges of high product change-overs and lower production volumes. Failure to adapt and automate in today’s environment will make it perpetually tougher to compete in a modern market.”



Trilogiq USA identified 8 ways modern automation utilizes flexible, low cost concepts:

1. Low Cost Gravity Flow Racks to Move Product to the Operator

2. Pneumatic Powered Elevators to Increase System Design Flexibility

3. Powered Rollers with Gravity Flow Conveyance in Complex Environments

4. Robotic Controlled Tuggers or AGV/AGC’s

5. Robotic Industrial Trucks and Cart Systems for Flexible Routing

6. Supermarket Storage Areas with Fewer Dedicated Material Handlers and Using Automatic Exchange of Empty Containers for Full Ones via “Drive-by Exchange” Methods

7. Inventory is Being Moved Out of Bulk Containers in to Smaller More Manageable Containers That can Move Thru This Flexible System

8. “Smart Racks” are Being Designed to Integrate Seamlessly with the Production Line Controls via Visual Sensors or Full PLC Integration



The blog may be read at: http://info.trilogiqusa.com/materiahandlingsolutionsblog/bid/308893/8-Low-Cost-Automation-Concepts-used-by-the-Automotive-Industry.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. The company, based in Livonia, Michigan, developed new methods and new applications. Years of growth in capabilities, geographic reach, and comprehensive one-stop-shopping solutions have created a wider scope and value proposition for Trilogiq USA’s customers. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



Recently Trilogiq USA was awarded the first-ever Partner Achievement Award from Seegrid, the maker of robotic industrial trucks also known as flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry.



Other strategic partners include Jervis B Webb; Trilogiq USA is a value added reseller (VAR) for Webb's Smart Cart automatic guided cart (AGC) product line, with the capability to design and fully integrate AGC systems. Another partner, Topper, designs quality industrial material handling equipment well known in the manufacturing sector. The combination of Topper and Trilogiq products and services enables many companies to implement lean logistics and fork lift free initiatives.



Trilogiq USA is hosting the 2nd Annual Solution Expo



On Thursday, October 10, 2013 Trilogiq USA is hosting the 2nd Annual Solution Expo which will include demonstrations of Automated Guided Carts, Designing Solutions with SketchUp, CNC machines, and a Seegrid Robot demonstration. Lunch will be served at this special event, however registration is limited and immediate reservations can be made at http://info.trilogiqusa.com/register-today-to-attend-trilogiqs-solution-expo--open-house.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

PR@trilogiqusa.com

Marketing Coordinator

734.464.7430