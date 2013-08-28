Trilogiq USA Interview Reveals Success in the Automotive Industry

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- In the recent Material Handling Solutions Blog posted on Trilogiq USA’s company website, Trilogiq USA interviewed leaders from Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks to speak about their innovative automotive industry solutions. In an article entitled, “Seegrid Answers 6 Key Questions Regarding Flexibility in Automation,” Trilogiq USA’s partner was able to get an in-depth look into what makes Seegrid so successful in the automotive industry.



Robotic industrial trucks, also known as flexible AGVs, will play a major role in stream lining the automotive industry. By implementing robotic trucks, the automotive industry is able to address the non-stop demand for improved productivity. These unmanned vehicles drive a decrease in labor costs, improve safety and health of workers, and improve efficiencies.



The hot trend in the automotive industry right now is supermarket kitting. When automation is added to the supermarket kitting application, the result is a higher delivery frequency. By utilizing the flexibility of robotic industrial trucks, upfront costs are reduced compared to the financial risk involved with traditional automated guided vehicles.



Companies like Daimler Trucks North America needed flexibility to change routes and were faced with rising labor costs. Similarly, AISIN USA Manufacturing needed to improve cycle times and develop continuous lean process improvements.



“The robots help the employees work more efficiently in the manufacturing area. Team members even provide suggestions on how to improve our lean process with the use of robots. Seegrid robots greatly reduce cycle time in getting components parts to the manufacturing area from the receiving dock. The robots also help in moving finished goods from the order pulling areas in shipping to the shipping docks,” noted, Mark Hamilton, Transportation/Logistics Specialist, AISIN USA Manufacturing.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://tinyurl.com/kdchojv



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. The company, based in Livonia, Michigan, developed new methods and new applications. Years of growth in capabilities, geographic reach, and comprehensive one-stop-shopping solutions have created a wider scope and value proposition for Trilogiq USA’s customers. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



Recently Trilogiq USA was awarded the first-ever Partner Achievement Award from Seegrid, the maker of robotic industrial trucks also known as flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry.



Other strategic partners include Jervis B Webb; Trilogiq USA is a value added reseller (VAR) for Webb's Smart Cart automatic guided cart (AGC) product line, with the capability to design and fully integrate AGC systems. Another partner, Topper, designs quality industrial material handling equipment well known in the manufacturing sector. The combination of Topper and Trilogiq products and services enables many companies to implement lean logistics and fork lift free initiatives.



Trilogiq USA is hosting the 2nd Annual Solution Expo



On Thursday, October 10, 2013 Trilogiq USA is hosting the 2nd Annual Solution Expo which will include demonstrations of Automated Guided Carts, Designing Solutions with SketchUp, CNC machines, and a Seegrid Robot demonstration. Lunch will be served at this special event, however registration is limited and immediate reservations can be made at http://info.trilogiqusa.com/register-today-to-attend-trilogiqs-solution-expo--open-house.



TRILOGIQ USA

www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

PR@trilogiqusa.com

Marketing Coordinator

734.464.7430