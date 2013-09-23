Trilogiq USA Interviewed about Advantages of Flexible AGV

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Trilogiq USA’s Marketing Coordinator, Sarah Cunningham was recently interviewed by Amanda Merrell, Seegrid’s Marketing Director. Cunningham discussed why flexible AGVs benefit the automotive industry and how they solve the day-to-day challenges. Trilogiq USA is hosting the second annual Solution Expo on October 10th. A live demonstration of Seegrid's automated GT10 tow tractor will take place. Trilogiq USA’s Automated Guided Carts, Designing Solutions with SketchUp, and CNC machine solutions will be demonstrated as well at Trilogiq USA’s American Headquarters in Livonia, Michigan.



According to Cunningham, “The biggest challenges that automotive companies are experiencing is labor costs. Automation can alleviate these challenges. Manually driven fork trucks and/or tuggers are primarily non-value-added activities for personnel that can be better supported with AGVs. There is also a space savings. AGVs can work with greater accuracy within a confined space to support automatic tote transfer and other tolerance sensitive "cart to flow" related activities. Lastly, there is improved safety. AGVs are proven to reduce the potential for injuries and support a safer environment.”



Merrell asked why flexible, vision-guided AGVs the optimal choice over laser, wire, tape, or magnet guided vehicles. “Certainly the flexibility to support additional routes when needed is a major benefit, as well as the much quicker implementation supporting a faster ROI, reduced maintenance required to support other conventional systems, noted Cunningham.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



Recently Trilogiq USA was awarded the first-ever Partner Achievement Award from Seegrid, the maker of robotic industrial trucks also known as flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry.



Other strategic partners include Jervis B Webb; Trilogiq USA is a value added reseller (VAR) for Webb's Smart Cart automatic guided cart (AGC) product line, with the capability to design and fully integrate AGC systems.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430