Trilogiq USA Logistics Leader Advances Holistic Materials Handling

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Logistics enables the material flow that keeps the world moving and, at its best, is responsive, elastic, and dynamic. Trilogiq USA’s holistic material handling approach addresses the needs that are unique to the logistics industry. For manufacturing and producing companies, logistics can at the same time be a blessing and a curse, a competitive advantage and a massive headache. When things are working well, life is beautiful. When fuel prices are high, ports are picketed, and the environment is acting in unpredictable ways, the supply chain as modeled does not apply.



As manufacturers re-evaluate their production philosophy and supply chains, logistics providers will have to react with new value propositions and new business models: off-site kitting and sequencing, advanced just-in-time inventory management and delivery, and improved automated picking systems will become the standard instead of the exception. Trilogiq USA’s works with material handling, primarily for intra-facility logistics, so in a broad sense virtually all of their experience is related to this industry.



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While their specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects. All of these services are available throughout North America.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430