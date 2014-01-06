Trilogiq USA Modular and Scalable Workstations Are Critical to Material Flow

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- As one of the most direct links between the work and the operator, efficient workstation designs are critical to proper part presentation and material flow through the system. Additionally, ESD workstations integrate ESD compliant accessories with Trilogiq USA’s ESD compliant structure for a full ESD solution.



Modular workstations with adjustable height are perfect when dealing with different operators or applications where different heights are necessary; these adjustable height workstations make for quick and easy changeovers. Trilogiq USA’s workstations are one of many solutions that are a part of Trilogiq USA’s holistic approach to manufacturers’ needs.



These workstations are just one of many features that can be found on Trilogiq USA’s monthly newsletter. The purpose of the newsletter is to inform, educate, and discuss elements of holistic material handling for which Trilogiq USA has built a strong reputation. The ability to assess, evaluate, and suggest best practices throughout the material handling process is vital to efficiency and effectiveness. To subscribe, go to: http://trilogiqusa.us7.list-manage.com/profile/post.



Trilogiq USA’s Workshop Team is the perfect complement to manufacturers’ kaizen event or focused improvement effort. Trilogiq USA brings the materials, tools, and personnel to the company’s site to design and build custom solutions together with the business team. Trilogiq USA’s Workshop Team is the perfect option for any growing manufacturer or distributer if a solution is needed, but the company does not have the time to wait for development, engineering, and delivery.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions.



Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430