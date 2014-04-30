Trilogiq USA New Integrated System GRAPHIT Exhibited at the BIG M Conference

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Trilogiq USA will exhibit an integrated production system called GRAPHIT at upcoming THE BIG M Conference at booth #225. GRAPHIT includes VeryGrip, MonoBlok, InstantMatch, and SoftAdjust. THE BIG M Conference is June 9-12 at the Cobo Center Detroit, Michigan.



Four reasons to use GRAPHIT include SoftAdjust, for ease of adjustment; InstantMatch simplifies and speeds assembly; MonoBlok provides a sealed joint to prevent dust and other impurities; VeryGrip, eliminates the need for drilling or tapping assemblies. The completely reusable tubes and ease of assembly meets the market demand for Ergonomic material handling solutions. To access the GRAPHIT Guide, go to: http://cta-redirect.hubspot.com/cta/redirect/158144/f98e9d2f-7592-441d-8176-f9261d80afcd.



THE BIG M is devoted to answering the big questions about the future of manufacturing. It is also focused on the entire manufacturing process – from design to production to quality to sustainability, and much more. Debbie Holton, SME (Society of Manufacturing Engineers) managing director of industry strategy and events, noted, “THE BIG M is more than an event. This is an unprecedented gathering of stakeholders that will drive a movement toward building a strong future for manufacturing.”



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the company specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA; on Facebook @ TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

www.trilogiqusa.com

Tim Floyd

National Sales Director

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430