Trilogiq USA Promotes Kaizen and Continuous Process Improvement

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Striving for excellence is a building force for lean manufacturing companies. Sarah Cunningham, Marketing Coordinator for Trilogiq USA discussed Trilogiq USA LeanTek tools in the company’s blog. The tools are rapidly and easily implementing the Kaizen idea concept of continuous process improvement.



According to Cunningham, “On every continent, the tubular system of LeanTek is recognized as the idea tool for successfully introducing any lean manufacturing policy. There are five key objectives of lean manufacturing. First, reducing the number of errors, repairs, and rejects results in less demand for company resources which lowers operating costs.”



Cunningham expounded on the rest of the five objectives. Secondly, production costs are reduced with greater productivity increasing profits. The third objective of lean manufacturing is to reduce throughtime. “This is the time that elapses between receiving your raw materials and getting payment for the products you produce with those raw materials. If a company is able to shorten this interval they will produce more products in the same amount of time, be able to rotate your resources, react to requests faster and be more flexible to satisfy customer needs,” explained Cunningham.



The last two objectives are to reducing inventory and reducing space. To read the entire blog, go to: http://info.trilogiqusa.com/materiahandlingsolutionsblog/bid/323237/Striving-for-excellence-with-a-Kaizen-Mindset.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the company specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects.



Trilogiq USA (www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions.

Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430