Trilogiq USA Provides Unique Full Service Experience with Holistic Material Handling Expertise

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Trilogiq USA delivers engineered to order material handling applications to customers. While the company specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development and other projects that may be unique to the customers’ needs. All of these services are available throughout North America.



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of material handling solutions. Using a combination of:

- In-house engineering capabilities

- Proprietary products

- Purchased products

- Custom designed solutions



Trilogiq USA indicates the industry as a whole is moving. Consumer behavior has a greater desire for more customized, updated appliances with the important acknowledgement and understanding that they will pay a premium. These changes on the consumer front extend to manufacturers of industrial and commercial equipment; the industry is seeing a dramatic change in all customer verticals. Trilogiq USA is prepared to accommodate these industry changes with the holistic approach to material handling.



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions.



Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430