Trilogiq USA Sales Engineer James Guy Significant in Holistic Material Handling Company Growth

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Trilogiq USA’s growth is due in great part to the experts that comprise the sales engineering team. The company’s National Sales Director and Material Handling Specialist, Tim Floyd, acknowledged the valuable contribution of James Guy, Sales Engineer / Material Handling Specialist, who possesses expertise in fabricated structure and packaging. Floyd noted, “James Guy takes ownership in his projects with a hands-on approach that assures every customer they are receiving the attention their project deserves. Guy’s years of diversified material handling experience make him a great asset to the Trilogiq USA team of specialists.”



James Guy shared his enthusiasm working with the Trilogiq USA team, “As more and more companies are moving to Lean Initiatives and improving their Material Flow processes, I am excited about the opportunities that lie in front of us. We are constantly improving our product line as well as bringing new ideas to the table each day. Growth and expansion is a constant for us both with personnel and production capabilities, but we are doing this in a strategic manner. The one aspect of Trilogiq USA that sets us apart is the support structure for the sales team. It is set up so that it allows each Sales Engineer to have more face to face time with the customer, to develop better solutions for their specific application. Our design team is top notch and they really support the Sales Engineer with innovative designs and ideas that we can pass on to our customer. I am proud to be a part of this team.”



Before joining the Trilogiq USA team, Guy worked as Sales Engineer for packIQ in Anderson, SC. packIQ is a Third Party Packaging Company, providing sustainable packaging solutions for manufacturing companies. Guy’s responsibilities Included reusable packaging systems from plastic pallets to metal shipping racks. His target markets were aerospace and defense, automotive, power sports, and heavy trucks. Guy received a Bachelor of Science from North Carolina State University – Raleigh, NC in Textile and Apparel Management.



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the company specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions.



Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430