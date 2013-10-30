Trilogiq USA SketchUp Integral Part of Holistic Material Handling Approach

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- As a part of Trilogiq USA’s holistic approach to material handling, Trilogiq USA’s custom developed Google SketchUp drawing package is the perfect complement to on-site training for the bulk material buyer. The easy to use, low cost solution allows companies access to a full library of Trilogiq USA component products to design their own solutions. The powerful Google SketchUp platform combined with the Trilogiq USA assembly guidelines provided by highly qualified trainers make it easy to get people quickly confident in their design abilities.



A simple hand sketch can be quickly transformed into a professional design using the Google SketchUp application. Once the design is finalized, Google SketchUp will also create a bill of materials (BOM) and cut list for easy release to production, investment justification, and inventory tracking.



To view video a demonstration of the Google SketchUp, go to http://www.trilogiqusa.com/Services-Google-Sketch-Up.aspx.



SketchUp users are architects, designers, builders, makers, and engineers. They are the people who shape the physical world. SketchUp is a great tool for drawing. Users of SketchUp draw to explore ideas, to figure things out, to show other people what they mean.



The company, based in Livonia, Michigan, develops new methods and applications for manufacturing companies. Years of growth in capabilities, geographic reach, and comprehensive one-stop-shopping solutions have created a wide scope and value proposition for Trilogiq USA’s customers.



About Trilogiq USA and Trilogiq Canada

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions.



Trilogiq USA and now Trilogiq Canada are the creators of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects. All of these services are available throughout North America. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430