Trilogiq USA Technical Learning Center Now the Place for Holistic Material Handling Solutions

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- To foster knowledge sharing and allow customers to see Trilogiq USA holistic solutions and new innovations in action, the company has a unique environment called the Technical Learning Center (TLC). The TLC is 2,000 square feet of space is used to showcase new and unique material handling solutions and to discuss those solutions with customers. The Technical Learning Center is ideal for a material handling or distribution company challenged with a problem to solve. It is where Holistic Material Handling Solutions are created.



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While their specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects. All of these services are available throughout North America.



About Trilogiq USA and Trilogiq Canada

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions.



Trilogiq USA and now Trilogiq Canada are the creators of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects. All of these services are available throughout North America.



Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430