Trilogiq USA's Material Handling Solution Expo Profiled in Crains Detroit Business

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The Crain’s Detroit Business magazine recently featured Trilogiq USA’s Second Annual Material Handling Expo at the company’s headquarters in Livonia, MI last week. The agenda for each session included an introduction to Trilogiq USA, an automated guided carts demonstration, an opportunity for attendees to design their solutions with SketchUp and Trilogiq USA’s CNC, as well as watch Seegrid’s industrial robot demonstrations.



The Honorable Jack Kirksey, Mayor of Livonia, spoke at lunch during the all-day event. Mayor Kirksey noted, “As a community, Livonia is fortunate to have quality, growing manufacturing firms such as Trilogiq USA. I am delighted to be part of this expo to support this firm, which is a leader in materials handling solutions. Trilogiq USA is one of many firms that was founded and has remained in Livonia, benefitting from our central location, low tax rate, excellent police and fire service, ease of access, great roads, and many other attributes.”



The focus of the event was to share how distribution centers can become more effective. The company develops new methods and applications for manufacturing companies. Years of growth in capabilities, geographic reach, and comprehensive one-stop-shopping solutions have created a wide scope and value proposition for Trilogiq USA’s customers.



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About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430