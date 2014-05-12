Trilogiq USAs Value Stream Manager Dave Barrett Improves Internal Processes

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Trilogiq USA, a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions, is experiencing dynamic growth as demand increases in the holistic material handing industry. The company Director of Operations, Luman Temby, announced Dave Barrett the new Value Stream Manager.



Luman commented, “Over the past few years, Trilogiq has experienced significant growth in our engineered to order solutions and we recognized the need to improve our internal processes. We are excited to have professionals like David Barrett, Value Stream Leader join the Trilogiq team to support this process. Barrett brings to the Trilogiq team a wealth of manufacturing and production management expertise. His ability to provide support for our custom engineered solutions is a substantial benefit to our customers.”



Barrett shared his excitement about joining the Trilogiq USA team, “I was excited to find Trilogiq and the products they offer for companies undergoing a Lean initiative. Several years ago, I led my prior organization through a Lean initiative when waste and inefficiency got in the way of throughput and quality. When meeting the Trilogiq team I was shocked, they had all the equipment and capability at my disposal located just miles down the road. There are hundreds of similar sales opportunities just like the one I came from. Look forward to supporting Lean initiatives all over the country.”



Prior to joining the Trilogiq team, David led the industrial power unit division of Cummins Power Products. His background in Lean, Quality, Electrical Engineering and Business was leveraged to turn the organization from a money loser into a profitable flagship for Cummins industrial products. The business model was focused on highly customized product but could not deliver on time and had revenue of only $12 million. Today they have revenue of $40 million, consistent profit and manufacturing capacity that stays just a step ahead of market demand. Previous experience also included a Six Sigma Black Belt role at Cummins CMEP operation.



Trilogiq USA will be exhibiting at THE BIG M Conference June 9-12 at the Cobo Center Detroit, MI. Trilogiq USA will be at Booth #225. Trilogiq USA will be exhibiting a new integrated production system called GRAPHIT.



Trilogiq USA is a full service provider of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the company specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting solutions to other industries including aerospace, electronics, appliances, and logistics. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA; on Facebook @ TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Tim Floyd

National Sales Director

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430