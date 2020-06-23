Trilogy Exteriors Advises That Homeowners Consider New Roofing This Summer

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- As leading residential roofing contractors serving Bucks County, PA, Trilogy Exteriors finds its purpose through ensuring homeowners have safe homes. Roofing is a critical aspect of the general stability of a home's structure, so Trilogy has taken it upon themselves to highlight a few of the essential traits of a roof in need of replacement this season.



Age is noted by Trilogy Exteriors as one of the most notable traits to consider when thinking of replacing roofing. When a home's roof has been neglected for ages and left to rot, removing it is detrimental to the house's overall safety and durability. The company recommends immediate replacement if the roof is over 25 years old, but believes replacement may be a good avenue for any roof over a decade.



Abnormal appearance traits to a home's roof are also seen to be a common occurrence that requires roofing to be replaced. Whether it be moss, black streaks, curled shingles, or the absence of protective granules, Trilogy Exteriors believes deciding to go for a full roof replacement rather than repairs.



One final clue that a new roof may be necessary: leaks and weather damage. If a roof is unable to protect a household anymore from the harsh environment outdoors, it no longer serves its primary purpose and requires replacement. Trilogy Exteriors recommends its residential metal roofing installations throughout Bucks County, PA, to homeowners wanting a more durable and money-saving roof overall.



Trilogy Exteriors wants to keep everyone's homes safe and liveable throughout their service area, and they successfully achieve this through their high-quality roof removal and installation. Homeowners interested in their variety of services are encouraged to reach out today for further information.



About Trilogy Exteriors

Trilogy Exteriors is a Langhorne, PA-based exterior services provider specializing in roofing, siding, and gutter installations and maintenance for residential homeowners. Not only can the company install metal roofing and vinyl siding, but Trilogy professionals can also remove the roofing and clean gutters. Their expert workers are certified and trained and ready to provide excellent customer service to their customers.



