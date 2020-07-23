Trilogy Exteriors Available for New Gutter Installation and Much More This Summer Season

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- The Trilogy Exteriors team is currently scheduling appointments for clients interested in home renovations like stone veneer installations in Bucks County, PA, and the surrounding area. In addition to siding, Trilogy Exteriors advises clients who are looking to improve or repair their gutters to ensure that they can weather severe storms without becoming a liability.



One way to make sure that a home's gutter system does not present a risk to the roof or other structures is to maintain the gutters throughout the year correctly. Keeping a roof's drainage system free of debris will keep water flowing away from the home smoothly, making it less likely that it will break and damage a homeowner's house.



In addition to ensuring that the system is working correctly, homeowners need to check their gutters regularly to make sure that every part of the system is securely installed. When the gutter is poorly fastened to the building, there's a chance that it can be torn away from the home, causing damage to the building and creating a projectile that can easily tear at the roof and surrounding property.



Finally, homeowners must take special care to maintain their landscaping effectively. While trees, bushes, and other fauna can be a great way to boost the curb appeal of a home quickly, it also leaves a lot of debris that can clog a gutter system. Homeowners should take care to keep tree limbs from growing over their roofs to protect the roofing material and the gutters from damage like scraping and keep twigs and limbs from filling the gutters.



