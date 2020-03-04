Trilogy Exteriors Offering Professional Shingle and Metal Roofing Installations in Bucks and Montgomery Counties

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- Deciding on the right roofing materials is one of the most critical decisions homeowners must make. Luckily, with a professional Bucks County roofing company like Trilogy Exteriors, the installation or replacement of both metal and shingle roofs is performed professionally and efficiently at competitive prices every time. Whether they are just moving into a new home or have lived in their homes for many years and need roof replacements, homeowners must weigh the options before making their final choice of roofing materials.



Trilogy Exteriors is committed to offering the best roofing installation and replacement solutions in the Bucks and Montgomery County areas and has a quick comparison of both metal and asphalt-fiberglass shingle roofs to help move the decision-making process forward. Shingle roof installations are the most popular materials in the U.S., but metal roofs have been growing in popularity over the last two decades. Both are viable choices in PA, but they each have their perks and drawbacks.



Shingle roofs are much less expensive than those for metal roofs, but the maintenance requirements add more long-term expenses for shingles. Metal roofs are much more durable than shingles, lasting up to 50 years in many cases. Shingle roofs usually last from 15 to 30 years, depending on the quality of the installation and materials. Both are good insulators and relatively quiet during extreme weather. Many times, the deciding factors in roof installations are aesthetic preferences. Layered shingles are a universally appealing style, so a shingle roof will always be a great choice. Metal roofs are more versatile in style, offering single-seam and shingle variants, but they have a metallic sheen that is not appealing to everyone.



