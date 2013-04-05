Trimaleana Garcinia Cambogia Formula - Fruit Extract Supplement Gives Rapid Weight Loss Results

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Trimaleana is a 100 percent natural fruit based weight loss supplement. The core ingredient in the supplement is Garcinia Cambogia extract, a tropical fruit found in most parts of the world including Indonesia, India and some countries of Africa. Trimaleana is a special dietary supplement for use by both men and women. Although the anatomical structure and weight loss mechanism of each individual is highly retrospective from one another, the pill is safe to use for healthy adults. The pill and its effects have not been tested on children or pregnant or breast feeding women.



The core ingredient of Trimaleana, Garcinia Cambogia extract fights fat cells in the body, breaks them up into smaller pieces which are easily converted into energy for the body after being ingested. The stomach only absorbs energy from food which is low in fats. The remaining fats are not converted into energy and instead form the fatty tissue around belly, hips and thighs. The active ingredient prevents the fat to deposit at these stubborn areas and burns more calories from the food to destroy the fat tissues. Another important function of Trimaleana is its ability to improve serotonin levels.



Serotonin are neurotransmitters, they are brain chemicals which are associated with mood swings, anxiety attacks, sleep disorders etc. better serotonin levels actually lead to better mood, a livelier personality with lesser stress and anxiety levels. Serotonin is used in most anti depressant medications. So as a person uses Trimaleana to shed off the extra pounds, he or she does it with a better outlook of life in a better mood with excellent routine of sleeping and waking up refreshed the next morning.



About Trimaleana - Garcinia Cambogia Formula

Trimaleana capsules are coated in vegetable cellulose and are 100 percent organic. The pills can be consumed by vegetarians with ease. A daily recommended dosage is of two pills to be taken half an hour before breakfast and again, a half hour before lunch. It should be taken into consideration that each person has different metabolic rate and weight loss results may differ from one person to the next. A healthy balanced diet and moderate yet intense exercise routine, especially cardio workouts can help a person gain better results by supplementing the regime with Trimaleana. Faster calorie burnout will give faster results in the first two weeks of taking Trimaleana.



