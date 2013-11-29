Trina Koster Photography Wins Guelph Tribune's 2013 Diamond Award for Best Photo Studio

Guelph, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Trina Koster Photography (TKP) is a photography studio specializing in wedding, portrait, actor and business headshot photography in Guelph. They service many clients from surrounding areas like Elora, Fergus, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Toronto not only for portrait work but also for creative photography workshops.



Trina Koster explained, “Winning this award was a real honour because it shows that our clients have been thrilled with their photography from us. We aim to connect with our subjects and create photographs that are meaningful to their lives. To receive this award is so nice because it shows that the community endorses what we aim to do in our creative work. Since starting my studio in 1995, I have always felt supported by our community- Thank you, Guelph!"



Trina Koster Photography has always been community conscious, and makes its studio space available for local dance groups, zumba classes, and other mind-body workshops. Trina Koster Photography also specialize in wedding and event photography at Langdon Hall, and the website features a portfolio of their stunning wedding shots as well as business portraits and even animal photography. Trina Koster runs various photography workshops in her studio and host an annual photography workshop in Cuba, where individuals can learn from Trina and her team to capture the culture, scenery and people of Cuba.



Photography exists to help clients connect with and express something real and unique about themselves. For weddings, events and portraits, it means that Trina and her dynamic team of photographers pursue natural, in-the-moment images as well as those that are artistically posed.



About Trina Koster Photography

Trina Koster Photography is a Guelph based photography studio providing wedding photography, portrait photography, business photography and photography workshops. Trina Koster Photography exists to help clients connect with and express something real and unique about themselves. it means that Trina and her dynamic team of photographers pursue natural, in-the-moment images as well as those that are artistically posed.



For more information, please visit: http://trinakoster.com/