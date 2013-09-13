Trinh Phan of Anew Dental Denton Says Dental Care During Pregnancy Is Safe and Recommended

Denton, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, one of America's leading obstetrician/gynecologist organizations, has recently issued a report that reassures pregnant women that routine dental care during pregnancy is not only safe but also important to the health of both mother and unborn child.



This report comes as welcome news to Denton Texas dentist Dr. Trinh Pham. “As dentist, we have long known that dental care is very important for expectant mothers but other health care providers have been slow to recognize the need.”



The ACOG report was issued by in response to a growing concern among obstetricians, gynecologists and their patients regarding the safety of dental procedures during pregnancy. The report offers reassurance that routine preventative dental care, such as cleanings, x-rays, and local anesthesia, are all safe for pregnant women.



“Over the years,” adds Dr. Pham, “I have seen so much misinformation about the safety of dental procedures during pregnancy. I am very happy to see the ACOG is taking a leading role in educating expectant mothers on the safety and importance of dental care during pregnancy.”



Because there is a direct relationship between dental health and overall health, the ACOG report advised ob-gyns to include a dental examination as part of every pregnant woman's first prenatal visit and to encourage pregnant women to see a dentist regularly during pregnancy.



“The physical changes that accompany pregnancy can be very harmful to the teeth and gums,” says Dr. Pham. “It is essential that the dental health of expectant mothers be closely monitored to prevent serious damage to the teeth or gums.”



Preventative dental care during pregnancy is essential to avoid a condition known as pregnancy gingivitis, an inflammation of the gums caused by rising hormone levels during pregnancy. This swelling of the gums can cause the gums to bleed and food particles to become trapped in gum tissue, both of which can cause or worsen gum disease. In severe cases, pregnancy gingivitis and other gum diseases have been linked to premature birth.



About Dr. Trinh Phan

Dr. Trinh Phan is a general dentist serving patients in North Texas, including Denton and surrounding communities.



More information about Dr. Pham and her practice is at the Anew Dental website at AnewDentalDenton.com and on the Anew Dental blog.



Contact:

Trinh Pham DDS

Anew Dental

info@anewdentaldenton.com

1601 Brinker Road #111

Denton TX 76208

Ph: 940-565-5049



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