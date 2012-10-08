Trinidad and Tobago Oil Markets, 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Trinidad and Tobago Oil Markets, 2012" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- This profile is the essential source for top-level energy industry data and information. The report provides an overview of each of the key sub-segments of the energy industry in Trinidad and Tobago . It details the market structure, regulatory environment, infrastructure and provides historical and forecasted statistics relating to the supply/demand balance for each of the key sub-segments. It also provides information relating to the crude oil assets (oil fields, refineries, pipelines and storage terminals) in Trinidad and Tobago . The report compares the investment environment in Trinidad and Tobago with other countries in the region. The profiles of the major companies operating in the crude oil sector in Trinidad and Tobago together with the latest news and deals are also included in the report.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data relating to production, consumption, imports, exports and reserves are provided for each industry sub-segment for the period 2000-2020.
- Historical and forecast data and information for all the major oil fields, refineries, pipelines and storage terminals in Trinidad and Tobago for the period 2005-2016.
- Operator and equity details for major crude oil assets in Trinidad and Tobago .
- Key information relating to market regulations, key energy assets and the key companies operating in the Trinidad and Tobago 's energy industry.
- Information on the top companies in the Trinidad and Tobago including business description, strategic analysis, and financial information.
- Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.
- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and venture capital investments, and IPOs.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain a strong understanding of the country's energy market.
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends.
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, reserves and capacity data.
- Assess your competitor's major crude oil assets and their performance.
- Analyze the latest news and financial deals in the oil sector of each country.
- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.
- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in the country.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Petroleum Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited, EOG Resources, Inc., BG Group plc
