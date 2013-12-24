Trinidad & Tobago Business Forecast Report Q1 2014 - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Trinidad & Tobago Business Forecast Report Q1 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Slightly stronger real GDP growth in Trinidad & Tobago during the first half of 2013 has reinforced our view that the twin islands' economic recovery will continue at a moderate pace in the coming months, primarily on the back of a rise in non-energy output. Moreover, we expect that increased short-term investment in the country's energy sector due to recent tax reform will also bolster the economy through 2014.
We believe that the central Bank of trinidad & tobago (cBtt) will keep the trinidad & tobago dollar (ttd ) trading sideways over the coming months, within the tightly managed ttd 6.32-6.42/us$ range it has occupied since January 2011. Moreover, our core view is that trinidad & tobago's exchange rate will stay within its current trading range through 2014 and into 2015, given the country's stable balance of payments of position and robust stock of foreign reserves.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
stronger economic growth will lead the central Bank of trinidad & Tobago to shift its policy bias from growth towards addressing inflation concerns in 2014, and we forecast 50 basis points of hikes to the benchmark interest rate to 3.25%. indeed, we believe that a rise in core inflation indicates strengthening demand-pull price pressures, and we have revised up our 2014 average inflation forecast.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- East Caribbean Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Spain Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Hungary Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Russia Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Mexico Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Lithuania Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Australia Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Vietnam Business Forecast Report Q1 2014