Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Trinity Biotech Plc (Trinity Biotech) is a diagnostic products manufcaturer. The company develops, acquires, manufactures and distributes diagnostic systems for clinical laboratory and point-of-care sectors. The company categorizes its products into Clinical Laboratory and Point-of-care. The Clinical Laboratory products include diagnostic tests and instruments that detect infectious diseases, HbA1c for diabetes monitoring and diagnosis, and clinical chemistry. Its Point-of-care products are for testing the presence of HIV antibodies. The products are used for the detection of autoimmune, sexually tranmitted diseases, infectious diseases, diabetes, liver disorder and intestine disorder. The company also offers raw materials to the life sciences industry. It markets its products through direct sales in the US, Germany, France and the UK; and through a network of distributors and strategic partnerships in other countries. The company has its manufacturing facilities located at the US and Ireland. Trinity Biotech is headquartered in Co Wicklow, Ireland.
The company focuses on expanding and strengthening its point-of-care products through the acquisition of Fiomi Diagnostics AB. Trinity Biotech leverages on the research and development platform of Fiomi to develop next generation multiplexed, infectious disease assays.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Trinity Biotech Plc portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
