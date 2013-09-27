Trinity Salon & Spa Publicly Voted Among the Best in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Trinity Salon & Spa, an independent beauty salon and spa center based in Burnaby, BC, has been publicly voted the runner-up in three separate categories (Independent Spa, Facial, and Manicure & Pedicure) at the Georgia Straight magazine’s Best of Vancouver 2013 awards. Georgia Straight is a respectable local publication read by more than a million people every week, hosting the annual awards since 1996.



“It’s quite symbolic that we’ve been voted the runner-up in three categories,” said Trina Lui, founder of the salon. “As our name suggests, the number three is very important to us. Everything’s about three things at our salon and spa after all: mind, body, and beauty.”



Trinity Salon & Spa provides a lot of services, but their main area of expertise is skincare. In addition to providing procedures crafted to make the skin healthier and more beautiful, the salon’s professionals always educate their customers about their health and wellness as well. Ms. Lui said: “We always recommend the products with the highest quality ingredients to our clients. It’s not about the endorsement of any certain products, it’s about the beauty and wellness of the people who visit us.”



Ms. Lui added: “I’d like to thank everyone who cast their vote in the awards. It’s great to have such a contest going on every year. I believe it only encourages all the businesses in the area to step up and do even better next year.”



Web URL: httpwww.trinitysalonandspa.ca



Contact Information:

Trina Lui

Trinity Salon & Spa

4138 Dawson St., Burnaby, BC V5C 0A4

(604) 298-8135