Lake Ridge, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Trio Consulting today announced limited availability for its upcoming DAU training classes in February and March. Trio is a certified Defense Acquisition University equivalency provider offering DAU training for active duty military members, Department of Defense civilians and defense industry contractors required to earn DAWIA certifications.



Defense acquisition training classes starting soon include:

LOG 201: Intermediate Acquisition Logistics

SYS 203: Intermediate Systems Planning, Research, Development, and Engineering

PMT 257: Program Management Tools Course

These courses provide a hands-on experience in dealing with managing the defense acquisition and capability development process. Classes are held in the newly-renovated, state-of-the-art campus in Lake Ridge, VA.



Included in these upcoming DAU training courses, clients will be able to further develop planning capabilities necessary for weapons and equipment systems development. The courses encourage student’s critical thinking, allow them to differentiate support alternatives and provide real solutions for the system development process. The group-based learning environment facilitates teamwork and developing the necessary skills required to succeed in the defense capability development industry.



Trio specializes in defense acquisition training with an emphasis on C4ISR capability consulting and defense leadership support. The knowledgeable consultants offer Trio students years of experience in the field, and will support and consult with military and business executives to solve your most difficult challenges and support strategic planning for the future. With Trio, clients will be able to recognize their defense capability limitations and learn ways to implement new resources to meet their goals.



To register for the upcoming training sessions, visit www.trio-consulting.com, or call (571) 267-1445.



About Trio Consulting LLC

Trio offers the full range of capability development functions – with a full life cycle perspective. Trio is a Certified DAU Equivalent Provider. All courses are reviewed by the American Council on Education (ACE) or Curriculum and Training Solutions for DAU certification and reflect the training requirements for which students receive DAU credit towards various DAWIA certifications.