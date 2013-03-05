Trio Consulting Joins Govcon League

Lake Ridge, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Trio Consulting LLC, a Defense Acquisition University (DAU) Certified Equivalent Provider (CEP), has accepted the invitation to join the GovCon League (GCL). The GCL is an elite membership association of government contractors who promote, share and combine their companies’ talents and capabilities to support and retain clients. GCL also serves as a one-stop-shop for government contractors, seeking to grow their business and find outstanding team partners.



As the newest member of the GCL, Trio Consulting is already taking an active role in the association, having attended the February 14 symposium on expanding business into the commercial space. Trio Consulting will also serve as the host, of the April GCL event on doing business internationally, in their new Lake Ridge, VA facility. These information-sharing events are designed to combine GCL members’ strengths, abilities and qualifications to better serve government clients.



“We are honored to be included in this group of exceptional government contractors,” said David Turner, President/CEO and Chairman of the Board at Trio Consulting. “The ability to have pre-qualified team partners that are the best in the industry will help us to greatly reduce expenses and improve the value of the proposals we provide our clients.”



Trio Consulting is a DAU CEP delivering defense acquisition training, including PMI and SEI continuing education in PM, Acq, Sys Engr, Log, and finance. Trio’s consulting business compliments the complete defense capability life cycle, with an emphasis on business strategy consulting and capability leadership support. Trio’s knowledgeable consultants have years of experience in the defense capability development and acquisition industry and offer students guidance, in supporting and consulting with business executives during challenges and strategic planning phases. Trio’s clients learn to recognize their defense capability development and acquisitions limitations and discover new ways to reach their goals.



For additional information about Trio Consulting and GCL, visit http://www.trio-consulting.com/ or call (571)267-1445.



About Trio Consulting LLC

Trio offers the full range of capability development functions – with a full life cycle perspective. Trio is a DAU Certified Equivalent Provider. All courses are reviewed by the American Council on Education (ACE) and Curriculum Training Solutions (CTS) before being certified by DAU and reflect the training requirement for which students receive DAU credit towards various DAWIA certifications.